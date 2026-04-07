Contrasting Paths Collide for NABA Gold in Las Vegas – World Boxing Association

“Sin City” is set for another fight night this Saturday, April 11. The stage will be The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, where undefeated Nigerian puncher Michael Osumah takes on seasoned Argentine veteran Sergio Mauricio “El Ruso” Gil for the NABA Gold super welterweight title.

Michael Osumah (10-0, 9 KOs) enters the bout carrying the aura of a dangerous finisher. Now based in the United States, the Nigerian has steamrolled nearly every opponent since turning pro, boasting a frightening 90% knockout ratio. For Osumah, this NABA strap represents a crucial stamp of legitimacy—a gateway into the WBA’s Top 15 and a chance to prove that his raw power can translate into championship success at the highest level.

Standing across the ring is experience personified. Sergio Mauricio Gil (22-15-2, 14 KOs), known as “El Ruso,” understands that at 35 years old—despite the durability of a battle-tested warrior—this could be his last real shot on U.S. soil. The Argentine comes off capturing the NABA Silver title in his most recent outing and now aims to pull off the upset of the year, leaning on his ring savvy and a chin that has held firm in hostile environments across Europe and South America.

The key to the fight lies in whether Gil can drag Osumah into deep waters. If the Argentine survives the early storm and pushes the contest into the championship rounds, his experience could become a decisive factor. Still, the edge goes to the Nigerian, whose speed and power appear to be operating at a different level at this stage of his career.