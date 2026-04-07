Foster III and Ortiz Set to Clash for WBA Continental North America Title – World Boxing Association

A high-stakes showdown is set for this Friday, April 10, as the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, hosts a compelling battle between seasoned contender William “The Silent Assassin” Foster III and hard-charging Joshafat “The Truth” Ortiz for the vacant WBA Continental North America super featherweight title. Headlining a ProBox TV card, the matchup promises a classic clash of styles, with the winner vaulting straight into the 130-pound world rankings.

William Foster III (19-3, 11 KOs) arrives in Newark looking to regain momentum following a challenging 2025 campaign. The New Haven, Connecticut native is coming off a razor-close majority decision loss to Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov last August—a bout many observers felt could have gone either way. With quality wins over the likes of Edwin De Los Santos and Brandon Leon Benitez, Foster brings a high ring IQ and a 1.77-meter reach he uses effectively to break opponents down from long range.

On the other side stands Joshafat Ortiz (13-2, 6 KOs), a symbol of the grit and hunger of Puerto Rican boxing, now fighting out of Pennsylvania. Developed under the DiBella Entertainment banner, Ortiz has built a reputation for absorbing punishment while maintaining relentless pressure. After a strong showing earlier this year in January, “The Truth” sees this WBA strap as a golden opportunity to prove he’s no longer just a prospect, but a legitimate contender capable of beating top-tier opposition on a big stage.

The fight will likely hinge on Foster’s ability to control distance with his jab and power combinations. A skilled counterpuncher, Foster must remain cautious of Ortiz’s intensity, as the Puerto Rican tends to thrive in close-range exchanges and isn’t afraid to rough things up to close the gap.