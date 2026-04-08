“I’ll smash him to pieces” | Tyson Fury on his comeback to boxing against Arslanbek Makhmudov

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Tyson Fury was in his usual fine form as he prepares for his comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov. The Gypsy King says he feels no different to coming back and that he’s ready to win on his return to boxing.

#boxing #joshua #tysonfury

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