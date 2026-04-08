Xander Zayas Vs Jaron Boots Ennis Launch Press Conference | Matchroom Boxing
What a fight this will be on June 27 when unbeaten unified 154lbs Champion Xander Zayas defends his titles against unbeaten challenger Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis. Watch the official first face off and hear from both fighters at the launch press conference.
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