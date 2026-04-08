Ryan Garcia says on stream he will KNOCKOUT Boots and roasts Eddie Hearn 👀 #shorts

Osleys iglesias v pavel silyagin apr 9th 1 post - 1 participant Read full topic […]

Willibaldo garcia v andrew moloney & masamichi yabuki v rene calixto jun 6th 1 post - 1 participant Read full topic […]

Callum Smith injured Callum Smith has pulled out of the David Morrell fight which was due to take place in his hometown Liverpool on 18rh April. I was looking forward to this fight. Callum has a rib injury during training camp. This is a big blow for him as he has not fought since he had that epic victory over Joshua Buatsi. Ben Whittaker will be headlining the event now. talksp […]

Errol Spence v Tim Tszyu - June 2026 The clash between Spence and Tszyu had reportedly been lined up to take place in June. Tim did suffer a cut in his bout against Nurja, which could potentially delay proceedings. I am concerned that Spence has not fought for years now and having no warm up. This may show that he has not much left and cashing in. Tszyu secured a one-sided unanimous decision wi […]

Keyshawn Davis v Nahir Alrbright II May 16th 3 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

O’shaquie Foster v Raymond Ford May 30th 3 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

Who wins now? AJ v Wilder Who would win now at this stage of their career? AJ who is fresher and better boxer but lacks confidence and psychological vulnerable. Wilder who has punching power and his reputation back but still no technique or timing? 8 posts - 6 participants Read full topic […]

Devin Haney vs Rolly Romero collapses Negotiations for a WBO and WBA welterweight unification clash between Devin Haney and Rolly Romero have reportedly collapsed. Organisers had planned for the fight to headline a PBC event on May 30, live on Amazon Prime PPV. Haney has turned down the fight. The reason for Haney pulling the plug is that he wasn’t offered a guaranteed purse. PBC instead propose […]

Rene Santiago to defend his WBA and WBO junior flyweight belts in Japan Rene’s not talked about much. Even here in Puerto Rico he’s not as well known as Xander Zayas or even Oscar Collazo. But he’s got 2 of the 4 belts in the division, and tonight he defends them against Masataka Taniguchi in Japan. Gotta hand it to him. This is his 3rd straight fight in Japan. I admire any fighter who’s willing to go halfway around the world to […]

Brad Paul world title shot? Brad Paul pulled off an upset Saturday night coming from behind to stop the undefeated Shakiel Thompson. Brad was having major trouble with the tall, slick southpaw and needed a knockout to win. “I knew it was really, really, really close on the scorecards,” he said. "My corner had told me ‘forget about boxing, do what you do best, now it’s time to have […]

Comparing current P4P rankings Boxing Metrics BoxRec The Ring Boxing Only Inoue Inoue Usyk Usyk Usyk Usyk Inoue Inoue Crawford Stevenson J Rodriguez Stevenson Stevenson J Rodriguez Bivol Bivol Alimkhanuly Benavidez Beterbiev J Rodriguez Bivol Nakatani Nakatani Alvarez Opetaia Crawford Stevenson Beterbiev Alvarez Alvarez Benavidez Gervonta J Rodriguez Haney Haney Nakatani Benavidez Ennis C […]

Raito “the thunder” kataoka (tic’s prospect watch) raito “the thunder” kataoka is one of japan’s most electrifying young boxing talents, a teenage phenom whose amateur pedigree has already turned heads across the sport. a six time national champion, kataoka compiled a staggering 57-1 amateur record with 31 knockouts, blending blistering speed with rare finishing ability for a fighter his age. now officially […]

Bromance between AJ and Usyk What is happening between AJ and Usyk? They were seen holding hands as Usyk was showing AJ graves of Ukrainian soldiers. Then they were training together and now he is writing that AJ will become undisputed champion in 2027. Does this mean that Usyk will retire this year and will he relinquish his titles? Is this just mind games to help AJ gain confidence to […]

Dave allen v Filip Hrgovic May 16th 2 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]