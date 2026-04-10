“We’ve Delivered!” – Eddie Hearn Talks Zayas Vs Boots & Joshua Vs Fury Latest | Matchroom Boxing
Eddie Hearn talks from New York following the monster Xander Zayas vs Jaron Boots Ennis first press conference plus gives an update on Anthony Joshua’s next moves including two potential colossal clashes with Deontay Wilder then Tyson Fury and teases a trip to Dublin for further talks on Katie Taylor’s dream farewell fight.
#eddiehearn #AnthonyJoshua #BootsEnnis
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