Osleys Iglesias Stops Pavel Silyagin To Win IBF Super Middleweight Title

Osleys Iglesias captured the vacant IBF super middleweight world title with a dominant eighth-round stoppage victory over Pavel Silyagin in Montreal.

In a fight between two unbeaten contenders, it was Iglesias who imposed himself throughout, breaking Silyagin down before forcing the stoppage in round eight to claim his first major world title.

Iglesias Breaks Down Silyagin

From the opening rounds, Iglesias applied steady pressure and controlled the pace, gradually wearing down the previously undefeated Silyagin.

Silyagin attempted to box at range and use his technical ability, but Iglesias consistently closed the distance and landed the more impactful shots.

As the fight progressed, the Cuban’s physicality and pressure began to take their toll, with Silyagin struggling to keep him off.

Stoppage In Round Eight

The fight reached its conclusion in the eighth round after sustained punishment from Iglesias, with Silyagin ultimately unable to continue.

The stoppage handed Silyagin the first defeat of his professional career, while Iglesias remained unbeaten and crowned himself world champion.

Statement Win At 168 Pounds

This victory marks a major breakthrough for Iglesias, who steps into the upper tier of the super middleweight division with a clear statement performance.

Winning the vacant IBF title in such decisive fashion immediately places him among the key names at 168 pounds.

What’s Next?

With a world title now in his possession, Iglesias is expected to target bigger fights and potential unification opportunities in a competitive division.

For Silyagin, the defeat represents a setback but also valuable experience at world level, with opportunities to rebuild likely ahead.

Result

Osleys Iglesias def. Pavel Silyagin

TKO – Round 8

Vacant IBF Super Middleweight Title