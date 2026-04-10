Benavidez vs. Zurdo FIGHT PREVIEW: May 2, 2026 | LIVE on PPV





#BenavidezZurdo Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-050226

Undefeated two-division world champion and Mexican superstar David “El Monstro” Benavidez will move up in weight to challenge Mexico’s first cruiserweight world champion, unified WBA and WBO king Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, in a first of its kind Mexico vs. Mexico showdown highlighting Cinco de Mayo Weekend in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 2 headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena.

The Cinco de Mayo Weekend lineup begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with more Mexico vs. Mexico attractions including WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Armando “Toro” Reséndiz and all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía meeting in an explosive co-main event clash.

The action will also include top contenders going toe-to-toe as Oscar Duarte takes on Angel Fierro in a 10-round super lightweight bout, while undefeated rising Mexican star Isaac “Puro México” Lucero meets fellow unbeaten Alan Sandoval in a 10-round super welterweight opening attraction.

Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

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