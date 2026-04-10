Hebert Conceicao vs Johan Gonzalez preview: ProBox main event in Newark

Hebert Conceicao Sousa headlines a ProBox TV card on Friday, April 10, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where he faces Johan Gonzalez in the main event. The undercard features Francisco Veron vs Raul Garcia and William Foster III vs Joshafat Ortiz among the principal supporting bouts.

The weigh-in passed without issue, with Conceicao and Gonzalez both coming in at 163.5lbs for the main event. Veron and Garcia both weighed 153.5lbs for their co-feature bout. The headline fight is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

What is at stake?

This is a key fight for both men at middleweight. Conceicao is targeting a strong win to push toward world title contention, while Gonzalez enters as a proven contender, having previously challenged for a world title. The matchup serves as a clear measuring-stick bout for both fighters at this stage of their careers.

Hebert Conceicao: the case for victory

Conceicao enters unbeaten and brings a decorated amateur background, including Olympic gold. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Elias Espadas and has shown a composed, technical style in the professional ranks.

His path to victory is built on control and discipline. Conceicao will look to manage distance, dictate the tempo, and keep the fight structured. Sharp footwork, accurate punching, and the ability to reset exchanges will be key. If he maintains range and avoids prolonged exchanges, he can outscore Gonzalez over the distance.

Johan Gonzalez: the case for victory

Gonzalez brings significant experience and power into the fight, with a record of 36 wins and 34 knockouts. He has shared the ring with high-level opposition, including a previous world title challenge, and holds a win over Jarrett Hurd.

His best route to victory is to make the fight physical and uncomfortable. Gonzalez will aim to apply pressure, close the distance, and force exchanges where his power can have an impact. Cutting off the ring and disrupting Conceicao’s rhythm will be crucial to his chances.

Key fight points to watch

1. Distance control: Conceicao’s success depends on maintaining range, while Gonzalez must close the gap consistently.

2. Composure under pressure: Conceicao’s technical discipline will be tested by Gonzalez’s forward pressure and physical approach.

3. Power vs precision: Gonzalez’s knockout threat contrasts with Conceicao’s cleaner, more accurate scoring style, creating a classic stylistic battle.

Undercard fights to note

The undercard includes Francisco Veron vs Raul Garcia and William Foster III vs Joshafat Ortiz. Additional bouts on the card feature Gabriel Gerena vs Rani Jalomo and Emmanuel Chance vs Angel Munoz.

Final preview verdict

Conceicao enters as the more technical and unbeaten fighter, with a style suited to controlling the pace and range. Gonzalez, however, brings experience and knockout power that make him a constant threat. The likely outcome sees Conceicao controlling the action with movement and discipline, but if Gonzalez can force sustained exchanges, the fight could become far more competitive.