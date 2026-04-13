Weekend Boxing Roundup (April 9–13): Fury Rolls Back the Years, Iglesias Wins World Title

It was a packed stretch of boxing action from April 9 through April 13, featuring world title fights, major names, and strong performances across multiple international cards.

Saturday, April 11 – Fury Rolls Back the Years, Benn Outpoints Prograis

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

Result: Tyson Fury def. Arslanbek Makhmudov (Unanimous Decision)

Fury delivered a vintage performance, dominating with movement, control, and ring IQ. He comfortably outboxed Makhmudov over the distance, with scorecards reflecting his clear superiority on the night.

Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis

Result: Conor Benn def. Regis Prograis (Unanimous Decision)

Benn secured a convincing 10-round decision victory, with judges scoring the bout 98-92 across the board. His superior work rate, pressure, and sharper hands proved decisive, as he controlled the majority of exchanges despite a scrappy contest that saw both fighters suffer cuts from head clashes.

Other Notable Wins

Tenshin Nasukawa continued his steady development in the professional ranks with another composed performance, while Vito Mielnicki Jr picked up a solid victory to build further momentum.

Friday, April 10

Hebert Conceicao vs Johan Gonzalez

Result: Hebert Conceicao def. Johan Gonzalez (Decision)

Conceicao edged a competitive contest on the scorecards, showing resilience to come through difficult moments in a closely fought bout.

Thursday, April 9

Osleys Iglesias vs Pavel Silyagin

Result: Osleys Iglesias def. Pavel Silyagin (TKO Round 8)

Iglesias captured the IBF super middleweight world title with a dominant performance, breaking Silyagin down before forcing the stoppage in the eighth round.

Monday, April 13

Thanongsak Simsri vs Sergio Mendoza Cordova

Result: Thanongsak Simsri def. Sergio Mendoza Cordova (KO Round 2)

Simsri retained his IBF light-flyweight world title in dominant fashion, stopping Cordova in the second round to close out the weekend’s action emphatically.

Summary

From Fury’s dominant display to Benn’s composed win over Prograis and Simsri’s early stoppage, the April 9–13 stretch delivered a strong mix of elite-level performances and rising contenders across the global boxing scene.