GHANA IGNITES WITH A NIGHT OF WBA AFRICA TITLE FIGHTS – World Boxing Association

The Bukom Boxing Arena was electric this past weekend, hosting a stacked card of WBA Africa title fights where local and continental talent converged to reshape the African boxing landscape.

In the most explosive clash of the night, Theophilus Allotey captured the WBA Africa Gold super flyweight title with a stoppage victory over Jonas Erastus. Allotey set a relentless pace from the opening bell, showcasing superior power that ultimately forced the referee to intervene and protect the visiting fighter.

Jerry Lartey delivered the night’s technical masterclass, dethroning the previously unbeaten Sheriff Quaye to claim the WBA Africa super lightweight title. Lartey controlled the action from distance, putting on a disciplined boxing display reflected in the judges’ scorecards of 77-75, 80-72, and 79-73, effectively neutralizing Quaye’s aggression.

The heavyweight division also took center stage as Ahmed Abdula dominated Obaro Eradajaye from start to finish. Abdula cruised to a wide unanimous decision, with identical scores of 99-91 across the board, capturing the WBA Africa cruiserweight title and establishing himself as a rising force among the continent’s big men.

To cap off the night, women’s boxing made its mark as Sedem Ama secured a unanimous decision victory over Ivanusa Moreira. With scores of 79-73, 77-75, and 77-75, Ama claimed the WBA Africa female super welterweight title, closing out a memorable night for Ghanaian boxing and reinforcing Accra’s status as one of the sport’s emerging capitals.