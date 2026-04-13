OSUMAH CLAIMS NABA TITLE IN EMPHATIC FASHION AGAINST GIL – World Boxing Association

Nigerian power took center stage in the Fight Capital of the World. In a commanding display of strength and precision, unbeaten prospect Michael Osumah captured the WBA NABA super welterweight title with a fourth-round TKO over Argentina’s battle-tested Sergio Gil on Saturday night at the The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

From the opening bell, the difference in firepower was undeniable. Osumah (11-0, 10 KOs) wasted no time asserting himself, taking command of center ring and using his reach to break down Gil’s guard. The Argentine veteran attempted to lean on his experience to weather the storm, but the African fighter’s hand speed began to crack that defense as early as the second round.

The beginning of the end came in the third, when a crushing left hook from Osumah sent Gil reeling into the ropes. Though the Argentine showed grit to survive the round, the damage was done.

By the fourth, it was all one-way traffic. A relentless barrage of unanswered combinations forced the referee to step in and wave it off at the 1:45 mark, saving Gil from further punishment.

With the victory, Osumah takes a major leap forward in his career, securing his first significant title under the WBA banner while maintaining a frightening knockout ratio. For Gil (22-16-2), the loss marks a turning point, as he ran into a surging prospect who proved he’s ready for bigger tests at 154 pounds.