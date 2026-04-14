Oleksandr Usyk Vs Rico Verhoeven Launch Press Conference *LIVE* | Matchroom Boxing
It’s the official launch press conference of Oleksandr Usyk’s WBC World Heavyweight Title defence against Kick Boxing legend Rico Verhoeven. The pair collide on May 23 for the historic ‘Glory in Giza’ show in the shadows of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt but before then come head to head in London.
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