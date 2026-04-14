Will AJ-Fury FINALLY happen? What next for Richard Riakporhe and Ellie Scotney?

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Andy Scott and Barry Jones are joined by this week’s special guests Richard Riakporhe and Ellie Scotney.

Riakporhe reacts to becoming British heavyweight champion following his devastating knockout win over Jeamie TKV and he’s targeting a future world title shot.

Following his comprehensive triumph over Arslanbek Makhmudov, they also debate whether Tyson Fury will finally face domestic rival Anthony Joshua.

Scotney then reviews her unanimous decision victory over Mayelli Flores, which saw her become undisputed super bantamweight champion, and she’d love to fight legend Amanda Serrano.

#skysports #boxing #tysonfury #anthonyjoshua

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