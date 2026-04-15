Baumgardner Set to Defend Her Crown Against Bo Mi Re Shin – World Boxing Association

The bright lights of the Madison Square Garden are ready to welcome one of boxing’s most charismatic stars. This Friday, April 17, American standout Alycia Baumgardner returns to the iconic venue to defend her unified WBA, IBF, and WBO super featherweight titles against dangerous South Korean challenger Bo Mi Re Shin.

Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) heads into this New York showcase looking to reaffirm her status as the dominant force at 130 pounds. Following a strong 2025 campaign that saw her overcome key challenges against Jennifer Miranda and Leila Beaudoin, the 31-year-old champion steps back onto the stage where she cemented herself as a mainstream attraction. For this defense, Baumgardner has emphasized a historic detail: the bout is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds—matching the duration of men’s championship fights—a move she has openly embraced as part of her mission to elevate women’s boxing.

Across the ring, Shin (19-3-3, 8 KOs) arrives as a challenger who has proven she can push elite fighters to the limit. The South Korean is coming off a high-level battle against lightweight champion Caroline Dubois last year, where she showcased remarkable durability and a relentless ability to absorb punishment while continuing to press forward. Shin views this clash with Baumgardner as the opportunity of a lifetime—to capture three world titles in a single night and silence the New York crowd.

Known for her surgical precision and blistering hand speed, Baumgardner will look to control the tempo from range. Shin, on the other hand, is expected to apply suffocating pressure, forcing exchanges on the inside where her physical strength could become a decisive factor. The key question remains how the three-minute rounds will impact both fighters’ stamina as the bout enters the championship stretch.