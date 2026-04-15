Suslenkov and Mann Clash for WBA Continental Title in High-Stakes Showdown – World Boxing Association

Moscow is set to host a high-risk, high-reward heavyweight collision this Friday, April 17, as unbeaten local prospect Artem Suslenkov squares off against seasoned German contender Artur Mann for the vacant WBA Continental title—a belt that often serves as a direct gateway into the upper tier of the World Boxing Association rankings.

Sporting a perfect record of 11 wins, including 8 knockouts, Suslenkov has quickly emerged as one of his country’s brightest heavyweight hopes. The Volgograd native enters this bout riding a wave of confidence following his dominant performance against Christian Hammer last year, where he displayed not only devastating punching power but also the footwork and ring IQ needed to break down tight defensive guards. For Suslenkov, this fight represents a pivotal moment—the chance to secure his first major international title and prove he’s ready to mix it up with elite-level opposition in a division currently enjoying a golden era.

Standing in his way is no easy assignment. Mann (22-4, 11 KOs), nicknamed “Thunderman,” brings the experience of a fighter who has already challenged for world titles against the likes of Mairis Briedis. A methodical operator with polished technique and a proven chin, Mann has gone rounds in hostile environments across the globe. At 35, the German veteran understands this may be his last real opportunity to make a statement and reinsert himself into the conversation for a major world title shot.

Stylistically, the matchup presents a compelling contrast. Suslenkov is expected to lean on his explosiveness and sustained body attack to wear down the visitor, while Mann will likely aim to extend the fight, relying on counterpunching and hoping frustration begins to creep into the Russian’s approach as the rounds progress. Distance management will be critical—if Mann allows himself to get trapped along the ropes, the night in Moscow could come to an abrupt end.