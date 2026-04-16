Liegmann and Novas Mateo Clash for Gold in Santo Domingo – World Boxing Association

Santo Domingo’s Virgilio Frías Sports Complex is set for a night of high drama this Friday, April 17. In a matchup that promises fireworks, undefeated German standout Sarah “The Babyface” Liegmann steps out of her comfort zone and into hostile Caribbean territory to challenge Grecia Novas Mateo for the WBA Gold women’s featherweight title.

Liegmann (10-0, 2 KOs) is rolling the dice. The rising prospect out of Hamburg, guided by legendary former champion Regina Halmich, leaves the familiar European circuit behind to prove her slick, technical style can travel. Built on speed, ring IQ, and disciplined execution, Liegmann will look to quiet a partisan Dominican crowd and walk away with gold.

Across the ring, the Dominican Republic places its faith in the seasoned and heavy-handed Grecia Novas Mateo (19-6-4, 10 KOs). Fighting at home in Santo Domingo represents a career-defining moment for the local contender. Known for her aggressive, come-forward approach, solid punching power, and a battle-tested chin, Novas Mateo understands the assignment: apply pressure early and often.

Expect Liegmann to establish her long jab and control range, while Novas Mateo will look to drag the fight inside, working the body to sap the German’s movement. The biggest question mark remains how Liegmann will handle the heat—both from the climate and a charged home crowd—in her first major test away from home.