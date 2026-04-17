O’Toole Wins the Battle Against Cullors – World Boxing Association

In a contest defined by sharp technique and disciplined defense, undefeated prospect Thomas “The Kid” O’Toole captured the WBA NABA super middleweight title with a unanimous decision victory over dangerous puncher Jeremy Cullors at a packed Great American Beer Hall.

From the opening bell, O’Toole (16-0, 10 KOs) made his presence felt, leveraging his notable height advantage and polished skill set. The Braintree southpaw dictated the tempo early, pumping a stiff right jab and using lateral movement to keep Cullors off balance and out of range. “The Kid” didn’t just box on the outside—he mixed in crisp, well-timed combinations that consistently disrupted Cullors’ attempts to close the distance.

To his credit, Cullors (8-3, 8 KOs) showed why he’s considered a live threat. In the middle rounds, the American began cutting off the ring more effectively, digging in heavy hooks to the body that forced O’Toole to tighten up defensively. Rounds seven and eight saw the fight narrow, with Cullors applying relentless pressure, hunting for a single fight-changing shot to extend his knockout streak.

O’Toole, however, regained full control down the stretch. In the championship rounds, he reasserted command of center ring, leaned on his ring IQ, and avoided unnecessary exchanges to seal the win. After ten rounds, the judges returned scorecards of 99-91, 97-93, and 96-94, all in favor of the hometown fighter—reflecting his technical edge over Cullors’ grit.

With the victory, Thomas O’Toole claims his first significant regional belt under the WBA banner. Post-fight, the newly crowned NABA champion thanked his supporters and made it clear that his sights are set on breaking into the elite at 168 pounds before the end of 2026.