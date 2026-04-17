LIVE Prelims | Nathaniel Collins vs Cristobal Lorente 2 | Score to Settle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿





Join us in Glasgow, Scotland for the official Prelims of the highly anticipated rematch between Nathaniel Collins & Cristobal Lorente. Hear from hometown hero Nathaniel and his Spanish opponent ahead of another hard-hitting war, this time as a final eliminator for the WBC World Featherweight Title. We’ll bring you FIVE full fights from some of Scotland’s hottest prospects including Drew Limond, John Thomson & The Arthur Brothers, Machlan & Alex Arthur Jr. Wrecking machine Marcus Sutherland fights undefeated Irish boxer Lateef Bayo Alabi for the Vacant Celtic Super-Bantamweight Title.

Watch the full card this tonight from 7pm, Live on DAZN

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