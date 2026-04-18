Whittaker Vs Suarez *LIVE* Prelims | Rafferty, Norris, Power, Clarke | Matchroom Boxing
There’s four fights on the Ben Whittaker vs Braian Suarez preliminary undercard in Liverpool:
1) Tom Rafferty vs Pablo Sosa
2) Sam Norris vs Jahfieus Faure
3) Jack Power vs Novak Radulovic
4) Ste Clarke vs Luis Enrique Montelongo
#WhittakerSuarez #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing
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