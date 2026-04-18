EXPLOSIVE: Ben Whittaker Sparks Out Braian Suarez In First Round | Matchroom Boxing
It’s another surgical display from Ben Whittaker who takes out Argie power puncher Braian Suarez in the very first round of their fight in Liverpool on Saturday 18 April 2026. It’s America next on the Zayas vs Boots undercard, June 27!
#Boxing #BenWhittaker #Matchroom
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