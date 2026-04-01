Moloney vs Donovan Headlines Tasman Fighters Card in Brisbane

Australian boxing returns to the spotlight on April 23rd as Jason Moloney faces Andre Donovan in a high-stakes bantamweight clash at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Queensland.

Promoted by Tasman Fighters in association with Goldstar, the card features a strong mix of rising Australian talent and experienced international opposition, with multiple title fights and a deep undercard set to deliver action from top to bottom.

Main Event: Moloney Eyes Statement Win Against Donovan

Former world title challenger Jason Moloney (28-4-0) returns to action looking to reassert himself at the top of the bantamweight division when he takes on Andre Donovan (12-2-0).

The bout will be contested over 10 rounds for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental Bantamweight title, giving Moloney a clear pathway back toward world honours.

Moloney brings elite-level experience into the contest, having shared the ring with some of the division’s best. His sharp combinations, relentless work rate, and composure under pressure make him a difficult assignment for anyone at this level.

Donovan, meanwhile, enters as a dangerous and relatively unknown quantity. With a solid 12-2-0 record, he has the opportunity to make a major statement on foreign soil. Fighters in his position often arrive with nothing to lose—and that unpredictability can be a real factor.

Expect Moloney to control the tempo early, but Donovan’s ambition could make this more competitive than the records suggest.

Co-Main Event: Mahoney Defends Against Hill

Undefeated contender Ben Mahoney (16-0-1) takes on Dan Hill (7-2-0) in a 10-round super welterweight clash for the IBF Pan Pacific Super Welterweight title.

Mahoney has steadily built momentum in the Australian scene, combining technical ability with ring intelligence. His unbeaten record reflects consistency and control, and he will be expected to dictate proceedings here.

Hill, however, is no pushover. With seven wins from nine fights, he enters as a live challenger capable of upsetting the script if Mahoney underestimates him.

Other Key Fights on the Card

Rising talent Max McIntyre (9-0-0) continues his development against experienced campaigner Tej Pratap Singh (20-8-3) in an eight-round super middleweight bout. This fight offers McIntyre a valuable test against a durable opponent.

At light heavyweight, unbeaten Austin Aokuso (10-0-0) faces Wulamu Tulake (13-4-1) over eight rounds. Aokuso is widely regarded as one to watch, and this matchup should reveal more about his ceiling.

Another intriguing bout sees Conor Wallace (16-1-0) take on seasoned veteran Walter Gabriel Sequeira (28-13-2) in what could be a competitive eight-round contest.

Undercard Action

In middleweight action, Xavier Fletcher (6-1-0) meets Bongani Sibanda (3-1-0) over six rounds, with both fighters looking to build momentum.

Chris O’Reilly (3-0-0) faces Joshua Hatherley (4-11-0) in a five-round bout, where O’Reilly will aim to maintain his unbeaten start.

Opening the card, debutant Suliaman Guushaa makes his professional bow against Scottie Williams (2-1-0) in a four-round super welterweight contest.

Final Thoughts

With a proven name in Jason Moloney headlining and a strong supporting cast of unbeaten prospects and experienced operators, this Tasman Fighters card promises an entertaining night of boxing in Brisbane.

The main event carries real significance for Moloney’s future, while the undercard offers a glimpse at the next wave of Australian talent. From top to bottom, this is a well-balanced card with plenty at stake.