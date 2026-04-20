Suslenkov Overpowers Mann, Claims WBA Continental Heavyweight Title – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Russian heavyweight Artem Suslenkov made a resounding statement on the world stage, demolishing seasoned German veteran Artur Mann via third-round knockout to capture the vacant WBA Continental heavyweight title.

Suslenkov (12-0, 9 KOs) never allowed Mann to settle. From the opening bell, the Volgograd native imposed his will, taking center ring and pumping a heavy left jab that steadily broke down the German’s guard. Mann, known as “Thunderman,” attempted to lean on his experience and movement to weather the storm, but the suffocating pressure from the Russian left him with no breathing room.

The end came in brutal fashion in the third round. After ripping a series of punishing body shots that forced Mann to lower his guard, Suslenkov seized the moment. A crisp one-two followed, capped by a devastating right hand that landed flush on Mann’s jaw, sending him crashing to the canvas.

Though the referee began the count, Mann’s vacant stare made it clear there would be no recovery. The bout was waved off at 2:15 of the third round.

With the victory, Suslenkov not only preserves his undefeated record but also secures a key regional WBA strap. His power is no longer in question, and dispatching a veteran of Mann’s caliber with such ease signals that he’s ready for world-level eliminators before the end of 2026.

For Artur Mann, the loss is a significant setback in his bid to reestablish himself among the elite. For Russian boxing, meanwhile, Suslenkov emerges as a leading hope to bring a heavyweight world title back to his homeland.