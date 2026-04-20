Can Isaac Lucero Become The Next Mexican Great?

The rising 154-pounder takes another step toward a world title when he faces fellow unbeaten Mexican Alan Sandoval on May 2.

Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero, now 27 years old, can no longer be called a prospect. Not after amassing an 18-0 (14 KOs) record as a pro, and especially not after back-to back KOs of Omar Valenzuela and Robert Valenzuela Jr in 2025.

Lucero has his eyes set on a bigger prize: Becoming the face of Mexican boxing. His journey continues Saturday, May 2, when he takes another step closer to a world title shot as he faces fellow unbeaten 154-pound Mexican Alan Sandoval.

It’ll be the second time Lucero has taken on an undefeated fighter in the past year. But to become the face of Mexican boxing, one must survive that kind of trial by fire. Lucero is a product of a rich fighting lineage. Born in La Paz, Baja California Sur, his father, Isaias “La Bestia” Lucero Sr., was a Mexican national light heavyweight champion. Isaac didn’t just adopt his father’s nickname; he adopted the responsibility that comes with it.

Originally pushed into sports by his mother to lose weight, Lucero quickly found that the ring was where he felt most at home. He developed into a standout amateur, honing the “Puro México” style that would eventually make him a household name on regional cards.

While many fighters toil in obscurity for years, Lucero has a knack for shining when the cameras are brightest. He began capturing the imagination of the wider boxing world on major PBC cards, proving that he didn’t just belong on Pay-Per-View—he was made for it.

Lucero’s dominant second-round knockout of the previously unbeaten Omar Valenzuela in May 2025 served as his arrival on the big stage. Hailed as a 50-50 fight going in, Lucero stepped to the hard-hitting Valenzuela from the opening bell and made it a show—one he ended early. He followed that up in December by dismantling the seasoned Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in eight rounds.

It was a performance that showed poise beyond his years, moving him from a “regional star” to a mandatory attraction. Now, on the biggest weekend for Mexican boxing, he returns to the T-Mobile Arena to anchor the opening of PBC PPV on Prime Video (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

Sandoval isn’t just an “opponent.” He’s a regional enigma, a fighter who built his record in the bullrings and small-town arenas of Zacatecas and Nayarit. He brings a “hometown hero” confidence and a style designed to drag younger opponents into deep water just to see if they can still swim. He isn’t coming to Vegas to be a highlight for Lucero’s reel; he’s coming to protect a decade-long unbeaten streak.

It’s only fitting that Lucero and Sandoval kick off this PBC PPV. Cinco de Mayo weekend is the “Super Bowl” of Mexican boxing. Fighting on an all-Mexican card headlined by David Benavidez and “Zurdo” Ramirez carries a heavy responsibility. The fans in the T-Mobile Arena aren’t just looking for a technical win; they want to see the next great champion who can endure the fire and return it tenfold.

A dominant performance here catapults Lucero from a “fighter to watch” into a pillar of the next generation. However, the risk is just as high as the reward. If Lucero wilts under Sandoval’s relentless pressure, he becomes just another name in the graveyard of prospects who couldn’t handle the step up. The walk to the ring on May 2 is more than a season opener for Lucero. It’s his chance to prove that he doesn’t just carry his father’s name, but the future of Mexican boxing on his shoulders.

For a closer look at Isaac Lucero, check out his fighter page.