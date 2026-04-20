‘CALM’ PERO READY TO FACE MILLER’S FIRE

Unbeaten and steadily rising up the heavyweight ranks, WBA #2 contender Lenier “El Justiciero” Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) is approaching a career-defining moment as he prepares to face Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs) in an eliminator for the WBA World Heavyweight title on Saturday night (April 25) at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, live worldwide on DAZN.

Pero has embraced the magnitude of the moment while maintaining the discipline that has defined his rise. Pero has spent his training camp in Las Vegas working alongside respected trainer Bob Santos, focusing on sharpening both his physical tools and tactical awareness.

“This camp has been all about getting better every day,” said Pero. “Working with Bob Santos, we focus on doing the small things right, staying disciplined and understanding the game. Every session has a purpose. I feel more in control and more confident going into this fight.”

Facing a seasoned and physically imposing opponent in Miller, Pero approaches the matchup with respect, but also with clarity in his own abilities.

“Miller’s a strong guy who keeps coming and likes to make it a fight,” Pero continued. “He can take a punch and doesn’t back down, so I know what I’m up against. But this isn’t just about who’s stronger, it’s about staying calm, sticking to my game plan, and controlling the fight with intelligence. That’s how you win fights like this. At this level, the smarter fighter usually wins.”

For the first time in his professional career, Pero will step into the ring in Las Vegas, boxing’s global stage, a moment he views with both pride and purpose.

“Fighting in Las Vegas means a lot because so many great fighters have fought here,”Pero stated. “It’s the biggest stage in boxing, it’s the boxing capitol of the world, so it’s both an honor and a big responsibility. I’m excited for the opportunity to show a lot more people what I can do and prove I belong at the top level.”

Beyond rankings and titles, Pero carries a deeper motivation, representing his homeland and inspiring those who follow his journey from Cuba.

“This win isn’t just for me,” Pero concluded. “It means a lot to the people back home in Cuba. I carry them with me every time I step in the ring. If I can make them proud and inspire even one kid to believe in themselves, then it’s all worth it. The goal is to come out on top and get my shot a World title.”