McGrail Stops Hayden, Claims WBA Continental Gold Strap – World Boxing Association

The McGrail name continues to carve out golden chapters in British boxing lore. In a commanding and emphatic performance, hometown fighter Joe McGrail captured the vacant WBA Continental Gold super bantamweight title, stopping a brave but outgunned Aaron Hayden in the fifth round before a roaring crowd at the Echo Arena.

McGrail (13-0, 7 KOs) made his intentions clear from the opening bell—this one wasn’t going to the scorecards. Showcasing footwork reminiscent of his brother Peter at his best, the Liverpool native broke Hayden down behind a persistent jab and whipping left hooks that quickly reddened the challenger’s face. Hayden had his moments with sporadic counters, but he was ultimately overwhelmed by McGrail’s output and ring command.

The end came midway through the fifth. After investing heavily to the body in earlier rounds, McGrail set the trap perfectly. A sharp one-two upstairs forced Hayden to tighten his guard—opening the door for a crushing left hook to the midsection.

Hayden crumpled instantly, his face twisted in pain as he hit the canvas. Though he tried to gather himself, the referee’s count reached ten, sealing the stoppage and crowning a new continental king.

For Aaron Hayden, it’s a setback that demands recalibration. For the WBA, however, “Kid” McGrail stamps himself as a must-watch name in the 2026 rankings.