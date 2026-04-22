LIVE Launch Press Conference | Ryan Garner vs Michael Magnesi | Marching In! 🔴
Join us at St Mary’s Stadium for the launch press conference of a huge homecoming bout where Ryan Garner finally gets his World Title shot against the ‘Lone Wolf’ Michael Magnesi. Hear all their thoughts and more as we kick off the road to stacked stadium card.
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