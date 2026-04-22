Santiago de Chile Becomes Boxing’s Capital with WBA Fedelatin Convention – World Boxing Association

Latin American boxing steps into a historic week as the WBA Fedelatin Convention kicks off in Santiago de Chile. The Chilean capital is gearing up for a fight marathon set for April 24–25, featuring a slate of regional title bouts that positions this card as the most significant event in the region so far this year under the World Boxing Association banner.

Friday night’s opening bill will be headlined by a compelling clash between Cuban amateur legend Lázaro Álvarez and Brazil’s Jackson Furtado. A three-time Olympic medalist, Álvarez is looking to solidify his transition into the professional ranks as he challenges for the WBA Continental Latin America lightweight title. Across the ring, Furtado arrives determined to pull off the upset and prove that South American grit can disrupt the polished Cuban school of boxing.

Also on the card, Argentina’s seasoned Jonathan Wilson Sánchez returns to action to face Cuba’s Yusnier Sorsano Ruiz for the WBA Fedelatin super welterweight belt. It’s a high-stakes matchup where Sánchez’s experience will be tested against Sorsano’s hunger and ambition.

The intensity ramps up on Saturday, April 25, at Sala Omnium, where several pivotal bouts could reshape the landscape of multiple divisions. One of the most anticipated showdowns features unbeaten prospect Josué Agüero taking on Ángel Daniel García for the WBA Gold super featherweight title. Agüero is widely regarded as one of the brightest rising talents in the region, and a win could push him to the doorstep of a world title opportunity.

Women’s boxing will also take center stage as Argentina’s undefeated Aldana Florencia López squares off against Mexico’s battle-tested former world champion Montserrat Alarcón for the WBA International light minimumweight title. It’s a classic matchup of youth versus experience, with “La Avispa” López looking to dethrone a seasoned veteran.

The card will be rounded out with high-speed action in the lighter divisions. Local favorite Andrés Campos will attempt to capture the WBA Fedelatin super flyweight title against Ángel Geovanny Meza, while in the flyweight division, Joel Agustín Contreras of La Rioja meets Ángel Alvarado Soto for another WBA Fedelatin belt. Adding an international flavor, Italy’s Pierluigi Ruhe will face Malaysia’s Mohd Azahar for the WBA Gold super welterweight title.

Under the watchful eye of the WBA’s top brass, Santiago will ultimately decide who emerges as the next wave of contenders and standard-bearers for continental boxing in 2026.