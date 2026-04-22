Peró and Miller Set for Heavyweight Showdown in Las Vegas – World Boxing Association

The BleauLive Theater inside the luxurious Fontainebleau Las Vegas will host a compelling heavyweight clash this Saturday, April 25, as American contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller takes on unbeaten Cuban Lenier “El Justiciero” Peró in a WBA eliminator.

At 37 years old, Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs) knows time may be his toughest opponent. Coming off a solid 2025 campaign, the Brooklyn native has reinforced his corner by bringing in respected trainer Bozy Ennis. Known for his relentless pressure and unusually high punch output for a man of his size, Miller is determined to prove he still has the gas tank to drown rising contenders. His experience against top-level opposition, including Andy Ruiz Jr., gives him a slight edge heading into the bout.

Across the ring, Peró (13-0, 8 KOs) faces the kind of fight that can redefine a career. The Camagüey native, a two-time Pan American Games gold medalist and former Olympian, has transitioned smoothly into the pro ranks but has yet to secure the signature win that validates his world-title ambitions. Training under Bob Santos in Las Vegas, Peró has focused his camp on mobility and a sharp, disciplined jab to avoid being dragged into close-range exchanges where Miller thrives.

Peró, a southpaw with polished amateur fundamentals, will look to box in circles and counter effectively to disrupt Miller’s forward march. Meanwhile, Miller is expected to lean on his size, physicality, and constant pressure to wear down the Cuban over the championship rounds.

The key question heading into Saturday night is whether Peró’s tactical discipline can neutralize the brute force and relentless tempo of a fighter like Miller — who is fighting not just an opponent, but for his place in the heavyweight conversation.