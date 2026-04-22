WBC WORLD CHAMPION DALTON SMITH SIGNS NEW LONG-TERM CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH EDDIE HEARN’S MATCHROOM BOXING

Dalton Smith is the latest World Champion to sign a new, long-term contract extension with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

The WBC World Super Lightweight ruler defends his title for the first time on home soil when he faces Alberto Puello at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Saturday, June 6 – live on DAZN.

And Steel City King Smith follows in the footsteps of Unified Super Flyweight Champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez in putting pen to paper on a multi-fight agreement that exclusively ties him in with the world’s leading Boxing promotion for years to come.

“Matchroom Boxing backed me from day one. They allowed me to build at the right pace, to collect titles, to become a regular headliner in Sheffield and to focus on achieving my dream of becoming WBC World Champion,” said Smith.

“I’m happy, I’m continuing to improve in the ring – and I know I’ve got the best team around me. There’s a lot of talk about loyalty these days, but my head hasn’t been turned. I’m delighted to commit my future to this winning team as we chase more success together.

“With Frank, Eddie and the wider Matchroom team, my advisor Sean O’Toole, and my whole training team led by my dad, we’ve got something special. This is the team that will take me to that next level.

“I will show everyone that I am the best 140lbs boxer in the world by collecting every belt in the division, and of course to box at Hillsborough along the way.

“First up is to deal with my WBC mandatory, Alberto Puello. With two WBC title fights on the bill, June 6 is going to be a massive night in Sheffield.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn is thrilled to secure Smith’s signature and believes his stunning World Title win over Subriel Matias in the USA at the beginning of the year will prove to be the springboard to many more memorable nights for the Yorkshireman.

“That night in Brooklyn ranks up there for me as one of the greatest away day wins from any British fighter,” said Hearn.

“The celebrations were euphoric and the memories will live forever. But this young man is not only the fighting pride of Sheffield, he’s a future Hall of Famer for British boxing – and I believe there are many more special nights on the horizon for him, starting on June 6 at the Utilita Arena, live on DAZN.

“I’m so pleased that he has signed a long-term deal with us. We can begin to manoever a very exciting future ahead. The road to Undisputed begins now.”

Former World Champion Skye Nicolson – who headlines in Australia next week in Melbourne against Mariah Turner on Wednesday, April 29 – is another star from Matchroom Boxing’s world class stable to sign a long-term deal recently, along with British & Commonwealth Middleweight holder George Liddard and English Lightweight champ Giorgio Visioli.