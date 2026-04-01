Moloney vs Donovan Weigh-In Results: Both Fighters Make Bantamweight Limit in Australia

Former world champion Jason Moloney and American challenger Andre Donovan both successfully made weight ahead of their clash for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental bantamweight title.

Moloney tipped the scales at 53.4 kg, while Donovan came in slightly lighter at 53.1 kg, leaving almost nothing between the two heading into fight night.

Moloney vs Donovan Weigh-In Results

Jason Moloney: 53.4 kg

53.4 kg Andre Donovan: 53.1 kg

The fight is set to headline a Goldstar Promotions and Tasman Fighters event in Fortitude Valley, Queensland, with both men now officially cleared to compete.

With the weight cut complete and no issues on the scales, attention now turns to fight night, where the vacant title will be on the line in what promises to be a closely contested battle.