Jason Moloney Outclasses Andre Donovan to Claim IBF Inter-Continental Title

Jason Moloney delivered a composed and professional performance to secure the vacant IBF Inter-Continental Bantamweight title, headlining a lively night of action at Fortitude Music Hall in Fortitude Valley, Queensland, Australia.

Coming into the bout with a do-or-die mentality following recent setbacks, Moloney showed exactly why he remains a force at world level, controlling the contest from start to finish against a determined Andre Donovan.

Main Event: Moloney Dominates Donovan Over Ten

Jason Moloney (29-4-0) boxed with authority across ten rounds to defeat Andre Donovan (12-3-0) by unanimous decision and capture the vacant IBF Inter-Continental bantamweight title.

All three judges scored the bout 97-92, reflecting Moloney’s consistent control through sharp combinations, effective movement and superior ring IQ. Donovan showed toughness and moments of grit but struggled to match Moloney’s tempo over the full distance.

A key moment came in round seven when Donovan was deducted one point for holding, further tipping the balance on the scorecards. From there, Moloney remained disciplined, closing the fight out comfortably to keep his momentum building toward another potential world title opportunity.

Co-Main / Key Fights

In the co-main event, Ben Mahoney (17-0-1) extended his unbeaten run with a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hill (7-3-0) to claim the IBF Pan Pacific super welterweight title.

Mahoney controlled proceedings behind a sharp jab and steady pressure, earning scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94. Hill remained competitive but was ultimately second-best over the ten-round distance.

Undercard

Max McIntyre (10-0-0) continued his rise with a dominant eighth-round TKO over Tej Pratap Singh (20-9-3) in a super middleweight contest. McIntyre was well ahead on all three cards at 70-63 before the stoppage came in round eight.

Austin Aokuso (11-0-0) made a statement with a crushing first-round knockout of Wulamu Tulake (13-5-1) in their light heavyweight bout.

Conor Wallace (17-1-0) impressed with a sixth-round knockout win over Walter Gabriel Sequeira (28-14-2). Wallace had built a clear lead on the scorecards, 50-44 across the board, before getting the finish in round six.

Xavier Fletcher (6-1-1) and Bongani Sibanda (3-1-1) fought to a split draw in their six-round middleweight contest. The judges turned in cards of 59-55 for Fletcher, 57-57 even, and 58-56 for Sibanda.

Chris O’Reilly (4-0-0) wasted no time in dispatching Joshua Hatherley (4-12-0), scoring a first-round TKO in their middleweight clash.

Opening the show, debutant Suliaman Guushaa made an instant impact with a first-round knockout win over Scottie Williams (2-1-0) in a four-round super welterweight bout.

Closing Thoughts

With a dominant main event performance and a series of impressive undercard displays, the Brisbane card delivered from top to bottom. Moloney’s victory keeps him firmly in the mix at bantamweight, while several rising names used the platform to push their careers forward in emphatic fashion.