Post-Fight Press Conference: Canelo Alvarez reacts to trilogy win over Gennadiy Golovkin





Hear from Canelo Alvarez in the immediate aftermath of his huge win vs Gennadiy Golovkin in Las Vegas! #CaneloGGG3 #CaneloAlvarez #GennadiyGolovkin

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube