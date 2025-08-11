Mirco Cuello Blasts Out Ríos to Claim WBA Interim Featherweight Crown – World Boxing Association

Argentina has a new world champion — and he needed less than two rounds to get the job done. Mirco Cuello (16-0, 13 KOs), the 24-year-old phenom from Arroyo Seco, Santa Fe, captured the WBA Interim Featherweight Title with a blistering second-round TKO over Mexico’s Sergio Ríos Jiménez (19-1, 7 KOs) on Friday night, August 8, at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi, Libya. The bout headlined the KO to Drugs event, marking a historic night for Argentine and Latin American boxing on African soil.

From the opening bell, Cuello came out like a man on a mission. A perfectly timed straight right hand dropped Ríos in the first round, immediately putting the Mexican challenger on notice. In the second, Cuello doubled down — first with a crushing left cross to the jaw, then with a vicious body shot that folded Ríos in half. Referee Roberto Ramírez of Puerto Rico stopped the contest after the second knockdown, sealing the TKO.

The victory makes Cuello the 44th Argentine world champion and only the fourth in the nation’s history to claim a featherweight belt, joining the ranks of Pablo Chacón, Jonathan Barros, and Jesús Cuellar. With his perfect record intact, Cuello is now the leading contender for WBA Regular Champion Nick Ball, who is set to defend against Sam Goodman on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

Ríos — nicknamed “El Chakal” — arrived unbeaten and looking to make a statement on the world stage. But his leaky guard and limited lateral movement were a gift to Cuello, who showcased sharp tactical awareness and fight-ending power.

With this performance, Cuello confirms his rise as one of Argentina’s hottest boxing exports. His blend of power, speed, and composure has him knocking on the door of the division’s elite, and his crowning night in Libya could be the start of something even bigger.