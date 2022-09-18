Bam Rodriguez gets a UD over Israel Gonzalez on the Canelo vs GGG undercard, we speak to the WBC World Super-Flyweight Champion in the immediate aftermath #CaneloGGG3 #RodriguezGonzalez
Home / Boxing Videos / “I believe I’m fighter of the year!” – Jesse Rodriguez retains vs Gonzalez
