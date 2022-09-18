Home / Boxing Videos / “I believe I’m fighter of the year!” – Jesse Rodriguez retains vs Gonzalez

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Post-Fight Press Conference: Canelo Alvarez reacts to trilogy win over Gennadiy Golovkin

Hear from Canelo Alvarez in the immediate aftermath of his huge win vs Gennadiy Golovkin …

© Copyright 2000 - 2022, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved