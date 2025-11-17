Mea Motu retained her WBA Oceania title with a blistering knockout – World Boxing Association

New Zealand’s own Mea “The Night” Motu (23-1, 10 KOs) made another emphatic statement on November 14 at Auckland’s ABA Stadium, blasting out India’s Manjot Rattu (7-3, 7 KOs) by technical knockout just 25 seconds into the opening round to retain her WBA Oceania super featherweight (130 lbs) crown.

The bout had barely begun when Motu uncorked a sharp, clean combination that left Rattu frozen in place, prompting the referee to wave it off without hesitation. With the victory, Motu reinforces her dominance in the region and collects the tenth knockout of her professional career.

Rattu, who came in hoping to spring an upset in her first WBA-sanctioned title opportunity, simply couldn’t withstand the champion’s early pressure and suffered the third loss of her career.

The WBA Oceania super featherweight title continues to serve as a key launchpad toward the upper tiers of the Association’s world rankings. With this defense, Motu remains firmly in the mix for major international opportunities and could be lining herself up for an intercontinental eliminator in 2026.