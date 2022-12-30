Home / Boxing Videos / Fighter of the Year: Jermell Charlo | PBC Best of 2022

Fighter of the Year: Jermell Charlo | PBC Best of 2022

On May 14, 2022, Jermell Charlo made history by becoming the first-ever undisputed male super welterweight world champion in the four-belt era when he defeated Brian Castano by spectacular knockout in a rematch of their July 2021 showdown that ended in a split draw, and that’s why Charlo is the PBC Fighter of the Year for 2022.

