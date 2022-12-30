Try not to laugh: Boxing edition

Do you have what it takes to watch this whole video without laughing? In this video we look back at some of the funniest moments in boxing from 2022, including hilarious press conferences from Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, and the in the ring antics of Salt Papi, KSI, and Joe Cordina.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#TryNotToLaugh #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing