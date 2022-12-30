Try not to laugh: Boxing edition

WBC and transgender fights 2023. WBC have confirmed it’s starting in 2023. Thoughts? […]

Jermell matched "tougher" than Jermall? Do you guys think so? I think so... https://boxrec.com/en/box-pro/471634 https://boxrec.com/en/box-pro/433135 Plus he fights more and more... […]

Naoya Inoue plans to become undisputed super bantamweight champion in 2023 Naoya Inoue may have only just become undisputed bantamweight champion, but he is already targeting the weight division above. Earlier this month,... […]

DANIEL DUBOIS could be out for SIX MONTHS DANIEL DUBOIS could be out for SIX MONTHS after suffering a horror ACL injury during a fight he went on to win, Barry McGuigan said. Dubois was... […]

rip steve smoger rest in paradise […]

Caroline Dubois.. First female fighter prospect I really enjoy watching. Very skillfull. Great future ahead. […]

How To "Fix" A Fight In The Modern Era On the 17th there is an undefeated prospect that will be fighting; he is 26(22)-0. As of Monday of this week they were looking for an opponent. They... […]

Lawrence Okolie vs Eddie Hearn/Matchroom It seems the Lawrence Okolie vs Eddie Hearn/Matchroom Boxing saga will finally reach a resolution. The feud began when Okolie‘s contract with... […]

Will Wilder-Joshua EVER happen?? First off... let's not go into the usual rants about "who ducked whom" in the past. I'm only interested in the future. Let's address the white... […]

Does Teo need a new trainer? What is Teo doing wrong? Or are the opponents doing everything right? […]

Another Spence car accident.. Damaged his leg. Spence Vs Crawford 2025 ... […]

edwin ‘la granada’ de los santos the twenty-three-year-old lightweight hails from the dominican republic & made his professional debut at age eighteen. as a professional his record... […]

"Beyond the W-L Record" Funny how you look at some prospects' records, and you see a bunch of 2-10, 4-25, no-name, absolute fillers. You gotta wait till they're 20-30... […]

RIP Mills Lane rest peacefully mills, one of the best with an immortal catchphrase. let's get it on champion […]