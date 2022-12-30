Home / Boxing Videos / Try not to laugh: Boxing edition

Try not to laugh: Boxing edition

DAZN Boxing 17 hours ago Boxing Videos



Do you have what it takes to watch this whole video without laughing? In this video we look back at some of the funniest moments in boxing from 2022, including hilarious press conferences from Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, and the in the ring antics of Salt Papi, KSI, and Joe Cordina.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#TryNotToLaugh #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

#Throwbacks – Matthew Hatton vs Ben Tackie

November 22, 2008 Matthew Hatton (35-4, 13KOs), the younger brother of Ricky, won a wide …

© Copyright 2000 - 2022, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved