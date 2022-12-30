Home / Boxing Videos / #FullFightFriday- Joshua Franco vs Oscar Negrete ll

#FullFightFriday- Joshua Franco vs Oscar Negrete ll

April 25, 2019, Joshua “The Professor” Franco of San Antonio, Texas went to war against Colombian contender Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete in a 10-round rematch for the NABF & vacant WBA International Bantamweight Titles.

