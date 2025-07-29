Joey Essex on training with Conor Benn as he prepares for boxing debut 🥊 | Toe2Toe





► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

In the latest instalment of Toe2Toe, Sky Sports’ Andy Scott is joined by reality TV star Joey Essex, who is preparing to make his professional boxing debut, alongside rising amateur stars Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali, and MMA sensation Molly McCann as she prepares to return to boxing.

#boxing #skysportsboxing #conorbenn

► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights

► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff

► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing

►Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage