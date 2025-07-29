Home / Boxing Videos / Stephen A. Smith: Laid Off, Rehired & Now Running The Show, Canelo vs. Crawford & His #1 Interview

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT



Stephen A. Smith gets candid about the ups and downs of his career – from being laid off by ESPN to coming back stronger than ever and running the show. He breaks down why he’s picking Crawford over Canelo and shares the story behind the best interview of his life. Packed with raw insight and untold stories, this one shows a side of Stephen A. you’ve never seen.

