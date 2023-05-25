Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois OLEKSANDR USYK'S mandatory clash with Daniel Dubois is set to take place on August 12, it has been announced. The heavyweight champ will defend... […]

Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith Callum Smith is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev for the unified light heavyweight world titles in Canada on August 19. Beterbiev currently... […]

Prograis vs Zorrilla set for June 17th https://www.boxingscene.com/regis-prograis-vs-danielito-zorrilla-set-june-17-new-orleans--174807 *"Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Set For... […]

Canelo should have changed trainer. Ryan will only get better with Derrick James. Canelo will remain the same. He should have changed trainer a long time ago as it’s clear what... […]

Fury Vs Lucas Browne or Parker Tyson is looking to have his next fight in Australia. Why not cement his legacy by fighting his best mate Parker or drug cheat Browne. Lennox... […]

Tank Davis is still ducking. Tank Davis needs a Shakur/Haney/Loma fight. He is not the face of boxing and has not fought the top x3 at 135. No excuses for his next fight. […]

What's next for Haney, Lomachenko & the Lightweight division? Does Haney move up or can he still make 135? If Haney stays at 135 should he rematch Lomachenko, or fight Davis or Stevenson in his next fight? If... […]

Haney 7-5 Body shots won the fight. Excellent footwork from Loma but he didn’t do enough and can’t fight on the back foot like when he lost to Lopez. It... […]

Frazer Clarke v Mariusz Wach Frazer Clarke is set to face former world title challenger Mariusz Wach in a heavyweight clash at London's York Hall on June 16, live on Sky Sports.... […]

The Quest to Make Ryan Garcia Champ Chronology: 1. Modern-day ODLH clone (young, handsome, LA product, Mexican roots) Ryan Garcia gets off to a fast start in his career at... […]

Janibek Alimkhanuly v Steven Butler May 13th ESPN Good to see Janibek back at it here in his 2nd defense. On paper however a Steven Butler will not propel him into big fight status he very much... […]

What are some of the most famous upsets in boxing history? There have been many famous upsets in boxing history. Here are a few examples: Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson (1990) - Douglas, a 42-1 underdog,... […]

Do you guys get goose pimples listening to the ring introductions? I can't help it man. I am a mark for ring introductions. Not sure why, but it always adds to the sweet feeling I get when I tune into a fight. ... […]