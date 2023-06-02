"The Other Champions Can't Hide Now!" – Sunny Edwards





IBF World Flyweight Champion Sunny Edwards insists the other Champions in the division can no longer run away from a potential unification bout. ‘Showtime’ makes his Matchroom debut on June 10 in London against the unbeaten Andres Campos and has laid down the gauntlet to the other belt holders for later in 2023. We visit Sunny in training camp up in Sheffield just a few weeks out from fight night.

