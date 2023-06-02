Bazinyan retains his WBA-NABA belt in Montreal  – World Boxing Association

Canadian Erik Bazinyan won a new defense of his North American Boxing Association (NABA) title, a WBA regional organization. The 28-year-old fighter defeated Mexican José de Jesús Macías by unanimous decision at the Casino de Montreal, in Canada.

The scorecards were 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93, with which Bazinyan won the second defense of his regional belt and extended his undefeated record to 30 victories.

An Armenian native with Canadian citizenship, Bazinyan has had a great professional career and continues to grow. This time he managed to dominate a veteran like Macias with ample dominance over the course of the bout despite facing a brave and incisive opponent.

Macias tried his best to surprise the champion but he was outclassed at all times and although he put up an interesting fight he could not achieve his goal of winning.

Bazinyan is undefeated in his 30th career fights and has knocked out 21 opponents. Macias dropped his record to 28 wins, 12 losses, 4 draws and 14 knockouts.



