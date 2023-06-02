Quiroga and Shittu test themselves in WBA KO Drugs – World Boxing Association

Argentina’s Ramon Quiroga and Nigeria’s Afolbi Shittu will compete for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro championship on June 9 in the first day of the pioneering body’s Drug KO.

Two young fighters with a good record will fight for the regional belt at the Casino de Buenos Aires, Argentina, as part of the KO Drugs, which will be in its 39th edition with many novelties and surprises.

Quiroga is the local fighter and had a great career in his national team in the amateur field. Since he moved up to professional he has been trying to move up and little by little he has managed to adapt despite the difficulties he has faced.

The African has been a pro since last year and has put together a significant string of victories since his debut. This is his first fight outside of his home country, so it will be a challenge in his career, and looking for this regional belt will add an extra element for him in this bout.

The 39th KO Drugs will take place on June 9 and 10 with two boxing events. There will be world titles, eliminator fights and other regional championship contests in this event that will be broadcast by TyC Sports.



