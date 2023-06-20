Welterweight will be on fire in July  – World Boxing Association

Welterweight is one of the most talented divisions in the world today. The two excellent bouts that will take place during the July are evidence of that.

The first will be between Eimantas Stanionis and Vergil Ortiz Jr. on July 8 in San Antonio and will pit two young, undefeated fighters for the WBA title. Stanionis will be challenging for the title against Ortiz in a fight that promises plenty of action and exchanges and has been highly anticipated by the public.

The fight will mark the first defense for the Lithuanian, who defeated Radzhab Butaev in his last bout to retain the belt. Ortiz, on the other hand, is a natural knockout who will be in his first title opportunity and wants to prove why he is one of the best prospects in boxing.

On the other hand, on July 29, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will meet in Las Vegas for one of the best fights boxing has to offer today. Two of the best pound-for-pound fighters will put all the 147-pound crowns on the line in a fight that generates a great rivalry and has been talked about for years.

Spence owns the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, while Crawford holds the WBA belt. Both are strong, they know how to box, they have power, and they have the boxing world’s attention. The winner will emerge as the best in the division and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in a bout that could be a legacy for whoever comes out on top.

July will be a big month for welterweight and these two bouts promise to be excellent in the ring. The boxing world looks forward to seeing these warriors in two of the best fights of 2023.



