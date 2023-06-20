Eddie Hearn on Berlanga vs Quigley & AJ, Eubank vs Benn, Taylor vs Cameron 2 & More





Eddie Hearn speaks in New York around Saturday’s big fight between Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley and gives an update on Anthony Joshua’s August 12 potential fight, Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn, the rematch between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron, Joe Cordina’s next move, Regis Prograis’ next World Title fight and more!

#EddieHearn #AnthonyJoshua #EubankBenn

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.