A Must Win in Minneapolis

Expect a war to break out when Carlos Adames and Julian Williams throw down Saturday night on PBC on SHOWTIME.

The Armory in Minneapolis will be rocking this Saturday, June 24, when hard-hitting Interim WBC Middleweight World Champion Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) takes on former unified 154-pound champ Julian “J-Rock” Williams (28-3-1, 16 KOs) in a guaranteed war, scheduled for 12 rounds atop a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) also features Erickson “Hammer” Lubin against Luis “Cuba” Arias in a 10-round co-main event clash of top super welterweight contenders. Opening the telecast, super flyweight world champion Fernando Martinez puts his IBF title on the line against unbeaten Filipino contender Jade Bornea.

The Story

Carlos Adames made a name for himself as an entertaining, fan-friendly all-offense fighter. He’s now earned main stage boxing legitimacy and is in position to make his move to next-level success.

Hailing from Comendador, Dominican Republic, the 29-year-old now lives in Washington Heights, New York and has scrapped his way up the ladder of success. In his most recent bout, last October, he captured the Interim WBC Middleweight Title with a dominant third-round stoppage of Juan Macias Montiel. Prior to that, he scored the biggest win of his career when he outpointed Sergiy Derevyanchenko in 2021. The lone blemish on Adames’ record is a 2019 close decision loss to Patrick Teixeira in a bid for the vacant Interim WBO Super Welterweight Title.

Julian Williams’ career has been a roller coaster of highs and lows these last several years.

Following a tough 2016 fifth-round knockout loss to then-IBF super welterweight world champ Jermall Charlo, the Philadelphia native went on a 5-0 run which culminated in a hard-fought victory over three-belt 154-pound world champ Jarrett Hurd.

Williams, however, would lose the belts via fifth-round TKO to Jeison Rosario in his first defense. He’d lose another tough one after a 20-month layoff, dropping a close split decision to Vladimir Hernandez. In his last fight, though, the former unified champ scored a one-sided unanimous decision win over Argentina’s Rolando Mansilla.

The Stakes

On the line is Adames’ Interim WBC Middleweight World Title. For Adames, a win means a step up to next-level opportunities and a move toward the full world title. For Williams, a loss could very well mean the end of the line when it comes to main stage opportunities.

The Matchup

Adames is an aggressive pressure fighter who engages with supreme confidence.

A switch-hitter who can fight orthodox or as a southpaw, he has a well-rounded offensive repertoire, with good technique and respectable pop in everything he throws from either stance. Everything in his arsenal—from the jab to hooks to uppercuts and body shots—is thrown well and registers with impact.

Defensively, Adames has some exploitable flaws, notably a penchant for throwing shots from too far out and keeping his hands too low in exchanges. Definitely a believer in the “a best defense is a good offense” philosophy, he’s willing to take some shots to give some shots.

“ I’m determined to put on a great performance for the fans. ”

Interim WBC World Middleweight Champion – Carlos Adames

Williams is a well-schooled boxer-puncher who possesses an overall solid skill set and does just about everything well, especially on offense. He has good balance, is always in position to throw something sharp, and has solid power in both hands. With an ability to be equally effective on the inside or from the outside, the 33-year-old is an all-around threat anywhere and at any time in the ring. At his very best, he works behind a sharp jab, which he uses to control the pace and space of a fight, and turns over a wicked right behind it.

“J-Rock,” however, does have some defensive lapses, especially in the heat of battle. When leather starts flying, he can be hit and hurt. This deficiency showed itself in two of his three career losses when otherwise solid performances against Charlo and Rosario turned into defeats inside the distance.

The Words

Carlos Adames

“I’m ready to defend my Interim WBC Middleweight Title against Julian Williams, who we all know is a very tough fighter. I’ve worked tirelessly to earn my way in the sport and I’m ready to prove I belong at the top of the middleweight division. I’m determined to put on a great performance for the fans. On June 24 The Armory in Minneapolis will be electrifying. I’m coming to win.”

Julian Williams

“Training has been going great and I’m extremely well-prepared for this fight. I’ve just been grinding and making the best of everything that I have. I’m preparing for anything Adames can bring. A win on June 24 would mean everything. This is what I strive for. It’s been a little choppy, but I’m just looking forward to a tough fight in Minneapolis.”

The Breakdown

This one could very well be a “who gets to who first” fight.

Adames and Williams are outstanding offensive fighters with defensive liabilities. Adames is more single-minded when it comes to being in attack mode. Williams is more nuanced in his aggression, boxing while on the attack. Both, however, can put a serious hurting on an opponent and neither is there to peck their way to a safe decision win.

Williams, with the all-around more complete skill set, would be better served boxing, avoiding the heated exchanges that have cost him dearly in the past. Adames, on the other hand, has a significantly better chance at victory if he can turn the boxing match into a firefight.

Given the temperaments and track records of both fighters, it’s hard to imagine this contest not becoming a firefight at some point. That, right there, should give Adames a bit of an edge.

But this is a true career do or die for Williams. He should be at the top of his game and armed with the determination of a fighter who knows that he is, literally, fighting for his future.

Whatever happens on Saturday, Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams will be an entertaining, compelling “must win” battle between two warriors who can hit and be hit.

