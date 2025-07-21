Brandon Figueroa Outduels Joet González in WBA Eliminator War – World Boxing Association

On Saturday night, July 19, 2025, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas was the stage for a high-stakes firefight between two of boxing’s most relentless warriors: Brandon Figueroa and Joet González. In a WBA-sanctioned featherweight title eliminator, Figueroa emerged victorious via unanimous decision after twelve grueling rounds, with scorecards reading 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112.

From the opening bell, the fight lived up to its billing—a clash of styles built on pressure, volume, and fearless exchanges. González came out sharp, using his rhythm and accuracy to edge the early rounds and even lead on the unofficial scorecards at the halfway mark.

But Figueroa, guided by trainer Manny Robles, made key adjustments in the second half. He ramped up the pressure, targeted the body with wicked combinations, and took command down the stretch. The championship rounds belonged to “The Heartbreaker,” who sealed the win with a thunderous final frame that had the Vegas crowd on its feet.

The bout, which kicked off the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s return against Mario Barrios, was widely hailed as the fight of the night—and possibly one of the year’s most thrilling.

Figueroa showed both tactical maturity and the trademark toughness that has made him a fan favorite. With the win, he improves to 26-2-1 (19 KOs), putting himself firmly back in the mix for a world title shot at 126 pounds. González, now 27-5, remains a formidable presence in the division despite the setback.

This victory propels Figueroa closer to a crack at WBA gold. The showdown between Figueroa and González not only delivered action but also reaffirmed the featherweight division’s status as one of boxing’s most entertaining. Two aggressive styles, a narrative of redemption, and a world-class stage combined to make this clash one of the most talked-about fights of 2025.