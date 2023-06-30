Home / Boxing Videos / 'I want this fight 18 months ago!' – Dalton Smith is READY for Sam Maxwell

'I want this fight 18 months ago!' – Dalton Smith is READY for Sam Maxwell

DAZN Boxing 16 hours ago Boxing Videos



Dalton Smith joins the DAZN Boxing Show to discuss his fight with Sam Maxwell on July 1, live on DAZN.com.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Ben Whittaker in FORMIDABLE shape as he takes over weigh-in! 😎✨

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Ben Whittaker was in brilliant shape at Friday’s weigh-in and was in his …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved